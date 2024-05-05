Nasinu makes FACT as Suva and TN miss out

[ Source : Fiji Football / Facebook ]

The Nasinu football team has secured the final place available to feature in the Digicel Fiji FACT.

The side came from 1-0 down to beat hosts Nadroga 2-1, and the result sees them oust Suva and Tailevu Naitasiri from the FACT.

Coached by Tagi Vonolagi, the result means Fiji young soccer sensation, Maikah Dau, will be playing in his first senior national tournament.

Nadroga scored first through Taniela Raubula.

Vonolagi’s men scored in the second spell through impressive Solomon islander Don Kana before Ryan Chandra got the winner.

Nasinu has only in recent weeks come back to form, and the 3-1 win over Navua last week, coupled with the latest win, sees their upward momentum continue.

Tailevu Naitasiri lost 1-2 to hosts Lautoka, while despite a 2-1 win against Nadi, Suva’s poor early season form sees them not featuring in the FACT for the first time ever.