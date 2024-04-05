Captains call for support

Vatemo Ravouvou and Raijieli Daveua

The Fiji Airways Men’s and Women’s 7s captains are calling on the nation to stand with them this weekend in Hong Kong.

Vatemo Ravouvou and Raijieli Daveua are aware that recently support from fans have not been like before as both teams have failed to deliver.

However, 2016 Olympics gold medalist Ravouvou still believes their eighth man will be there again for them from today.

“To all our fans at home we need your prayers and support, nothing else we just need your support, your prayers will mean a lot to us this weekend and will help us when we play”.



Vatemo Ravouvou

Daveua says just like the men, the Fijiana also need prayers and support.

“Nothing is impossible that’s the message being told to the girls, we are looking forward to this weekend it’s going to be a very important weekend for us as we’re fighting for a spot in Madrid as well so every game is a final for us so we’re going to play hard for the people back at home”.

The men have won 19 Cup titles in Hong Kong since the first tournament in 1976.

Fiji’s first win was in 1977 and the last in 2019 wrapping up the five in a row which started in 2015.

In the last 13 Hong Kong 7s, the Fiji 7s have made 10 finals and won eight times.

Since the tournament moved to Hong Kong Stadium in 1982, Fiji has lifted the title 16 times.

This year marks the 30th tournament at So Kon Po and also the last before moving to Kai Tak next year.

The Fiji 7s team will face Australia at 9.30 tonight in its first pool match.

They’ll play two games tomorrow starting with Canada at 12.33am and France at 5.43pm.

The Fijiana 7s face Australia at 4.25pm today followed by South Africa at 7.12pm before the last pool game with Ireland at 3.02pm tomorrow.

You can watch all Fiji 7s and Fijiana pool games on FBC TV.