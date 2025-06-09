Overseas New Zealanders can start voting from Wednesday

[Source: Reuters]
New Zealanders living or travelling overseas can vote in the country’s 2026 general election from Wednesday, ahead of advance voting starting next week in New Zealand.
New Zealand’s general election will take place on November 7 with recent opinion polls showing no party, or likely coalition grouping, with a clear majority.
New Zealand Chief Electoral Officer Karl Le Quesne said overseas voters could download their voting papers from the official election website and return them by uploading them to the site.
The Electoral Commission is also offering in-person or postal voting at 64 overseas locations, including 10 in Australia, home to the largest share of overseas-enrolled New Zealand voters.
About 126,000 enrolled voters have told the commission they are living overseas, compared with 92,600 in 2023. Nearly two-thirds of them are in Australia.