Israel accepted as a Pacific Islands Forum partner

[Source: Reuters]

Israel has become a Pacific Islands Forum partner, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said on X, describing the move as ​part of the country’s broader effort to strengthen ties ‌with the region.

Before Israel’s inclusion, the Forum had 21 dialogue partners including the United States, China, Japan and the European Union.

Dialogue partners are ​countries and organisations outside the Blue Pacific region with significant ​interests in the islands and that contribute to discussions ⁠and initiatives aimed at regional development and security, according to ​the grouping’s website.

Sa’ar said Forum Secretary-General Baron Divavesi Waqa had informed ​him that Pacific leaders had approved Israel’s application as a “Forum Partner” at their meeting in Palau.

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Israel submitted its request during Sa’ar’s visit to Fiji ​in June, he said.

Under the arrangement, Israel will participate in cooperation ​on water management, desalination, agriculture, climate change, innovation and sustainable development, Sa’ar said. ‌

Israel ⁠and the Forum will also prepare a joint action plan and establish a mechanism to monitor its implementation, he added.

Earlier this year, Israel opened an embassy in Fiji, which also serves nine ​other Pacific island ​countries, Sa’ar said.

⁠Papua New Guinea, Fiji and Nauru have opened embassies in Jerusalem since the current Israeli government took ​office, he added.

The move comes as Israel seeks ​to deepen ⁠diplomatic support amid mounting international pressure over its conduct of the war in Gaza.

Several Pacific island states have at times voted with ⁠Israel ​or against UN resolutions it opposed.

The Pacific ​Islands Forum has not publicly confirmed Israel’s status and did not immediately respond to ​a request for comment.