Children need stronger protection

[Photo: File]

Parents, schools, police and health officials are being urged to work together to protect children from drugs, HIV and other social problems.

Arya Pratinidhi Sabha Patron Pundit Bhuvan Dutt says it is important to provide children with proper education and guidance from an early age so they can make the right decisions and stay away from harmful activities.

He says the community also needs to recognise problems affecting children and help them get the support they need.

Dutt believes schools and religious organisations should hold evening awareness programmes involving parents, children, teachers, police and health officials.

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“This means that so far, we have not had any major problems, such as drugs, HIV and AIDS in schools. In our schools, there are teachers who teach cultural and moral values.

They educate children on how to protect themselves, how to behave, how to communicate and whom they should associate with.”

He says these programmes would help raise awareness about social issues affecting children and encourage families, schools and authorities to work together to prevent them.

Dutt says these issues should be discussed openly rather than hidden, so children can receive the right guidance and support.