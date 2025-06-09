Tabuya in the running for AG

[Photo: FILE]

Lynda Tabuya is among those being considered for the Attorney-General’s position.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the government is looking for someone who is legally mature, well-versed in the law and experienced enough to carry out the responsibilities of the office.

The search comes as consultations continue on the proposed Constitution Amendment Bill, which seeks changes to the country’s constitution.

The Attorney-General plays a key role in advising the government on legal matters and ensuring its decisions are guided by the law.

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While Tabuya’s name has been raised as a potential candidate, the government has not confirmed any appointment.

Rabuka states the priority is to find the right person with the necessary legal expertise and professional judgement to serve in the position.