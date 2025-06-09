Semi-final spots booked for women's and under-21 divisions

Semi-final spots for the women’s and the men’s under-21 of the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s have been confirmed after these grade’s respective quarter-finals yesterday.

In the first quarter of the under-21 grade, the Devo Young Babas defeated Communion Nahehevia 21-0 while Aflame Brothers beat Fiji Seasalt 15-7.

The third and four quarter saw Village Boys go down 12-7 to Namara Brothers, while Loloma Heights beat Wide Brothers 12-5.

For the women’s, Freshet Navy thumped Dartmouth 27-5 as Ezers Women’s beat Loloma Heights 19-12.

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Police also beat the Seahawks 21-5, while Sinukakala beat Lilian Amazons12-7.

The final day of the tournament is already underway at the HFC Bank Stadium, and you can watch it Live on FBC Sports.