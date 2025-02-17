Schade's early goal gives Brentford 1-0 win at West Ham

[ Source : Reuters ]

Kevin Schade’s early goal gave Brentford a 1-0 win at West Ham United in the Premier League on Saturday, after the hosts recovered from a woeful first half but were unable to find an equaliser.

Brentford took the lead inside four minutes after Schade’s shot was stopped and clawed away by West Ham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, who blocked the German winger’s follow-up but from behind the line.

The Bees were rampant and played through West Ham with ease, with Bryan Mbuemo drawing a good save from Areola after the Hammers gave away possession in midfield.

Article continues after advertisement

Yoane Wissa twice thought he had doubled Brentford’s lead only for VAR to rule out his efforts, either side of Schade thudding a shot against the post, as the Bees thoroughly dominated.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank admitted he was worried at halftime that his side’s failure to capitalise could be costly, telling reporters: “We should have been … at least 3-0 up.”