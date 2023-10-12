France flanker Jelonch continues rapid recovery from surgery

Anthony Jelonch. [Source: Reuters]

France flanker Anthony Jelonch will likely continue his remarkable recovery from injury in Sunday’s Rugby World Cup quarter-final against South Africa and may find time to swap notes with Siya Kolisi.

The world champions’ captain also won a tight race against time to be fit for the tournament after injury.

He made his comeback in France’s 27-12 win over Uruguay on Sept. 14, handed the captaincy for a poignant return, and has played three games in the tournament.

Article continues after advertisement

Jelonch, 27, had initially been given little chance of making the tournament, the same as Kolisi, who suffered a partial anterior cruciate ligament tear in April.’

He was given every chance by France whose medical team worked on his rehabilitation and then brought him into the squad preparations long before it was clear he would play in the World Cup.

Kolisi’s recovery has been described as miraculous.