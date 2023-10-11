Flying Fijians receive incentive for WRC quarterfinal qualification

[Source: Rugby World Cup]

Cabinet has granted approval for a second non-taxable incentive of $5,000 per member of the Fiji Rugby Team, including coaches and support staff, in recognition of their qualification for the 2023 Rugby World Cup quarterfinals.

This comes after the first incentive package, also of $5,000 per player, coach, and support staff, was awarded last month in recognition of their participation in the Rugby World Cup 2023.

The outstanding performance of the players, coaches, and management team has not only brought immense pride to Fiji but has also elicited joy, smiles, and hope among all Fijians.

This achievement marks the first time in 16 years and only the third time in history that Fiji has reached the quarterfinals.

Fiji is set to face England on Monday at 3am.