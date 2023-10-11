Fiji runs, England kicks

[File Photo]

Two sides on the opposite end of the scale will meet in the third Rugby World cup quarterfinal on Monday.

After four pool games, the statistics reveal the Fiji Water Flying Fijians love to run the ball while England kicks a lot.

The national side averages 139 carries per game which is the most by any team and England kicks 33 times in a match which ranks them at the top.

Fiji has the second-most offloads with 11 and the third-most meters made, 570.5.

However, one area that is a bit of a shock, though, is the fact our Flying Fijians are second from bottom for line breaks, with just five per game on average.

The Simon Raiwalui-coached side has won the most turnovers, with a high proportion coming from the breakdown, they also play with good discipline, conceding the second-fewest penalties, and their scrum success of 92% is only just behind that of England.

Some say in boxing, styles make the fight and the Fiji and England game has all the elements to test that theory in rugby.



Flying Fijians flanker Levani Botia says England will be different.

“They want to make a comeback because we beat them the last time before the World Cup so we’re ready to play England next week, we know it’s going to be hard but the boys are ready.”

Former Wales centre Jamie Roberts says the quality behind the Fiji scrum puts the fear of God into any Test side, so how do England prepare against that in one week.

Roberts says defensively England is facing Fiji scrums, whether they are in opposition half or their own 22, because the capability of the Fijian strike runners is absolutely frightening.

Fiji takes on England at 3am on Monday in Marseille.