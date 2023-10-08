Fiji Day gift

Flying Fijians side. [Source: FRU/ Facebook]

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians understands that it’s an important week for Fiji as a nation.

With Fiji Day just around the corner, our players feel this is another reason to grab that win against Portugal tomorrow and seal their place in the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals.

Number eight Viliame Mata says they’re ready to take on a tough Portugal outfit ahead of Fiji Day.

“I understand you’re hoping for a positive result this weekend when we play Portugal on Sunday and your team is all set to give the Portuguese a good run so we can all celebrate our Fiji Day.”

Fullback Sireli Maqala says they have the winning mindset and as a team they’re thankful for the prayers and support.

Lock Temo Mayanavanua says they’ve prepared well for this game and hope we can enjoy our national day together as a team and nation this week’ with a win.

While Fiji have their own ideas about this important match, Portugal wants to give their coach Patrice Lagisquet a winning gift on his last match in charge.

The Flying Fijians face Portugal tomorrow morning at 7.