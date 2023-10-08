Clean Carries Key for Flying Fijians tomorrow

Flying Fijians Prop Eroni Mawi says they have been working on their clean carries as they look forward to a thrilling match against the Portuguese tomorrow.

Mawi says they had to work on it this week as this was something they lacked in their previous games.

The 27-year-old adds they have been working on improving it before tomorrow.

“What we are most focused about this week is our carry clean and try and play our game as much as we can.”



Flying Fijians Prop Eroni Mawi.

Mawi adds those are the only things they have been focusing on for the past few days.

Meanwhile, Forwards player, Isoa Nasilasila says playing in France is like playing at home and having a support of the home crowd as these drives the team through.