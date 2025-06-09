Wilson out, Valetini powers in

Harry Wilson (left), Rob Valetini.

The Wallabies will be without captain Harry Wilson for Saturday’s Rugby Championship test against South Africa in Cape Town.

This is after Wilson sustained an injury during last weekend’s historic 38-22 comeback victory in Johannesburg.

However, Australia welcomes back Rob Valetini to the number eight position, bolstering the forward pack with his physicality and strong ball-carrying ability.

Coach Joe Schmidt has highlighted Valetini’s importance in what is expected to be a physically demanding encounter.

Wing Corey Toole will make his international debut, while Fraser McReight assumes captaincy duties in Wilson’s absence. The Wallabies are aware of the challenge ahead and are preparing to start the match with intensity.

With Valetini’s return providing added strength, Australia remains confident in their ability to build on last week’s win and deliver another strong performance in Cape Town.

They take on South Africa at 3.10am this Sunday.

