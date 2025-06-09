“We’ll take the win, but work to do:” Rokoua

Naitasiri may have started their Skipper Cup title defence with a convincing 39-16 win over newcomers Malolo, but captain Asiveli Rokoua says there’s plenty to fix before their next assignment against Tailevu.

The Highlanders struggled with discipline throughout the match, conceding three yellow cards and allowing Malolo to stay within reach for large periods of the game.

“We’ll take the win and be happy, but there’s a lot of takeaways and work-ons—our mistakes that we need to improve before next week, as we prepare for Tailevu. They’re a good team, they have been preparing well, so we’ll see next week.”

Rokoua also praised Malolo’s effort in their top-tier return, acknowledging they brought intensity and purpose, especially in the contact zone.

“Malolo gave us a good game; we knew they would bring their A game. They tested us, especially our discipline. We got three yellow cards because of that, so we have to better that part.”

With the Farebrother Trophy on the line in every home game, Rokoua admitted the pressure of defending is real—especially when facing a challenger with nothing to lose.

“When we go to challenge, it’s very easy. But when they come to challenge you and you have to defend the cup, it’s very hard. We saw it today—Malolo had nothing to lose, but we had so much to lose.”

Naitasiri will take on Tailevu in round 2 of the Skipper Cup and also their second defense of the Farebrother trophy at home in Ratu Cakobau Park next Saturday, and it will air LIVE on FBC Sports.

