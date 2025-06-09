$120K blaze destroys family home

[Photo: Supplied]

Ten people are homeless after a house in Nabaka, Navosa was completely destroyed by fire on Wednesday evening.

The National Fire Authority states that the fire caused an estimated $120,000 in damage to the property and its contents.

The property had eight bedrooms, a sitting room, kitchen, dining area, toilet, bathroom and garage.

NFA Chief Executive Officer Puamau Sowane says the incident shows how quickly a house fire can destroy a family home.

Article continues after advertisement

He says electrical faults and unattended cooking remain among the major causes of structural fires.

Households are being urged to check electrical wiring, power points and appliances for faults and never leave cooking unattended.

Sowane is also stressing the importance of reporting fires early.

The public is also being reminded to keep combustible materials away from heat sources and ensure every member of the household knows how to evacuate safely during a fire.