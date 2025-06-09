Vital few days for Rewa FC

Stratum/PPCL Rewa FC knows Nasinu FC is one of the form teams at this year’s Extra Battle of the Giants.

Rewa faces Nasinu in the second BOG semifinal on Saturday at 4R Stadium Govind Park in Ba.

The Delta Tigers Coach/Player, Tevita Waranivalu, says it was a blessing in disguise for them after they went down to Tagimoucia Nadi FC 1-0 in the last pool match on Sunday.

Waranivalu says that loss was also a reality check for them and the next few days will be vital as they try to map out a plan they hope will work against giant killers Nasinu.

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Rewa have won the BOG trophy nine times and runners up on four occasions.

The first semifinal between hosts Dayals Steel Ba FC and Global Care Suva FC kicks off at 2:30pm while Rewa battles Nasinu at 4:30pm.

The final is going to be played at 3pm on Sunday and you can listen to the live commentaries of these games on Radio Fiji Two.