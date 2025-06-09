Teams confirmed for Veterans Tournament

Fifteen teams have been confirmed for the RC Manubhai/Apco Coatings Veterans Tournament, which will be held this weekend in Ba.

Eight teams will compete in the Over-40s category: Western Nadi Masters, Rewa Masters, Friends United, BLK Sugar City Masters, Suva Combined Masters, Lautoka Masters, Ba Masters and Best Fish N Chips Nadi Masters.

The Over-50s division will feature Suva Masters Football Legends, Lami Legends, Lautoka Legends, Nadroga Viti International, JK Nadi Masters, Ba Masters and Rewa Masters.

The pool draws for both categories will be held today, setting the stage for an exciting weekend of veterans football.