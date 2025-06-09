Three fail drug tests in BOG pool games

The Fiji Football Association has confirmed that out of the 72 drugs tests conducted during the Extra Battle of the Giants pool stages, three players had positive results.

Two players tested positive on day one of the competition while one failed it on the third day.

There were no positive results on Saturday or day two.

Meanwhile, the first BOG semifinal between hosts Dayals Steel Ba FC and Global Care Suva FC kicks off at 2:30pm while Stratum/PPCL Rewa fc battles Nasinu at 4:30pm.

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The final is going to be played at 3pm on Sunday and you can listen to the live commentaries of these games on Radio Fiji Two.