Drua contract a special one for father and son

In the short time Kavekini Boselawa has been playing rugby, his natural talent has already caught the attention of scouts from the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua, earning him a contract with the club’s development side.

The Macuata native played football throughout primary and secondary school before getting his first taste of rugby after completing high school.

For Boselawa, the opportunity to pursue the sport his father, Aminiasi Radrodro, once played and take it to the next level is almost a dream come true — not just for him, but for his father as well.

Despite his late start in the sport, Boselawa has quickly made an impression, turning heads with his performances for Nadroga in this year’s Skipper Cup.

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The signing is also a particularly special moment for Boselawa, as he follows in the footsteps of his father, who also played rugby.

“I played soccer in primary and high school. Only during the holidays I’d play some rugby, mostly touch rugby with the boys in the village. It was when I was in university that I first played rugby, I was 19-years-old.”

His journey from football to rugby, and now to the Fijian Drua development side, makes the signing an even more meaningful milestone for the young Macuata talent.