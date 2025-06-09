Vodafone Cup quarters set for this weekend

Fiji Bulikula head coach Jone Wesele is looking forward to seeing which teams will emerge victorious from this weekend’s Vodafone Cup quarter-finals in Suva.

Wesele will also be keeping a close eye on the competition for emerging talent, encouraging players to come prepared, give their best and make the most of the opportunity to showcase their skills.

The quarter-final fixtures will see USP Raiders take on Navy Albatross, while Vusu Raiders face Saru Dragons. Army Bears will meet Ravoravo Rabbitohs, with defending champions Namuaniwaqa Sea Eagles taking on Nadera Panthers.

With plenty at stake, Wesele is calling on fans and supporters of the respective teams to turn up in numbers and witness some exciting, raw rugby league action.

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“Three teams from the west will be joining five teams from the east to battle it out in the quarters. After this, we will have the national semis and then the finals. And these are the top teams from the respective zones and they are not here to make the numbers, they are here to see who is the best.”

All four quarter-finals will be played at Bidesi Park and Burkhurst Grounds in Suva.