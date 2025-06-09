Junior Bula Boys’ World Cup dream ends

The Junior Bula Boys’ dream of qualifying for the FIFA Under-20 World Cup has ended after a 2-1 defeat to Tahiti in their final group match at the OFC Under-19 Men’s Championship in Samoa.

The Marika Rodu-coached side needed at least a draw to qualify for the semi-finals but was unable to recover after trailing 1-0 at halftime.

Abdullah Khairati scored Fiji’s lone goal, but Tahiti held on to secure the victory and a place in the semi-finals.

They started their campgain well with a 7-0 win over Vanuatu before falling 2-0 to defending champs New Zealand in their second game.