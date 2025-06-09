SCC told to better protect Albert Park

[Photo: Supplied]

Suva City Council is being told to better plan for major events following concerns over the condition of Albert Park after the FMF Hibiscus Festival.

Minister for Local Government Maciu Nalumisa says the Hibiscus Festival Committee wanted to use Albert Park to mark the festival’s 70th anniversary.

He says, however, events of this scale require better planning to ensure the ground is protected and properly maintained before and after the event.

Nalumisa says the Suva City Council needs to consider ground conditions and the suitability of venues when planning future festivals.

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He admits the magnitude of the Hibiscus Festival requires greater attention to the impact on the venue.

FBC News can confirm that parts of Albert Park, particularly the area where amusement rides were set up, are in poor condition, with sand used to cover sections of the ground.

The construction of tents directly on the ground is also the first of its scale since major upgrade works were carried out at Albert Park.

FBC News is trying to reach the Suva City Council for comment on plans to restore the affected areas to their former condition.