UN supports vulnerable communities

[Photo: File]

Sixteen informal settlements will receive support under the UN-Habitat Adaptation Fund project.

The project has received about $9 million in funding since 2018, with a primary focus on upgrading infrastructure.

Housing Minister Maciu Nalumisa says the initiative aims to protect residents in informal settlements from the growing impacts of climate change.

The communities targeted for assistance are those most vulnerable to flooding, rising sea levels, and natural disasters.

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“These are the settlements that are so susceptible to climate change, as well as flooding, as well as other disaster risks or challenges. We are thankful that we have been assisted by the UN, by assisting the Ministry and the government, to start funding these informal settlements. And if we go to some of these informal settlements, the status or the nature of the sermons are not really very good, very livable conditions.”

Nalumisa says the project will ensure these communities are better protected against escalating climate impacts. They will build bridge, footpaths and evacuation centre.

Head of the Adaptation Fund Mikko Ollikainen says informal settlements are among those most at risk from climate change.

The team will visit the settlements to assess project progress and identify their needs.

Further climate investments are planned for Fiji, with current project funding set to conclude in May next year.