We can do it again, says Mata

Flying Fijians loose forward Viliame Mata says the team is drawing inspiration from their famous Rugby World Cup victory over Australia as they prepare to face the Wallabies again this Sunday.

The 33-year-old, who played a crucial role in that historic 22-15 win in France, believes the side has what it takes to repeat the feat, this time on Australian soil.

With the Vuvale Bowl on the line and wet conditions expected in Newcastle, the Flying Fijians are fired up to deliver another statement win.

“All the boys, we’ve done it once, so surely we can do it again. It’s possible to do it again. And to get a win over Australia, in Australia, that’d be a message for the whole team.”



While rain is forecast, Mata says the team isn’t letting the weather change their mindset or style.

The clash kicks off at 3:30pm on Sunday and it will air LIVE on FBC Sports.

