Vunivalu to debut for La Rochelle

Former Queensland Reds winger Suliasi Vunivalu is set to make his Top 14 debut for La Rochelle tomorrow morning.

He has been named on the wing for their home clash against Vannes.

Vunivalu will line up alongside Flying Fijians flanker Levani Botia, forming a formidable combination in the La Rochelle lineup.

Meanwhile, he will face another Fijian talent, Salesi Rayasi, who will be on the opposing side.

The 27-year-old joined La Rochelle just two weeks ago as a medical joker, providing injury cover for South African international Raymond Rhule.

The highly anticipated match between La Rochelle and Vannes kicks off at 3:30 am tomorrow.