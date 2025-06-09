Vodafone Vanua Trophy round 1 thrillers kick off 2025 season

Kadavu proved too strong for Nasinu, running away with a 21-8 win [Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

The 2025 Vodafone Vanua Trophy kicked off yesterday with five entertaining clashes that set the tone for a competitive season ahead.

Cakaudrove opened their campaign with a 22-9 victory over Bua at Ganilau Park in Savusavu, showing strong composure in the second half to seal the win.

In Tavua, the home side edged Northland 24-20 in a tightly contested battle at Garvey Park.

At Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori, Kadavu proved too strong for Nasinu, running away with a 21-8 win.

Meanwhile, the highest-scoring match of the round came in Sigatoka, where Namosi outclassed Serua 50-35 in a free-flowing encounter that kept fans on their feet at Lawaqa Park.

Navosa also impressed, recording a 27-17 win over Yasawa in a hard-fought clash.

Round 2 of the Vanua Trophy continues next week as teams look to build momentum in their push for a place in the quarterfinals.

