Unbeaten run continues for Chiefs

[Source: Super Rugby Pacific/Twitter]

The Chiefs have continued to be the only unbeaten side in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.

This is after their 33-17 win over the Hurricanes in Wellington today.

Pita Gus Sowakula scored one of the Chiefs four tries in front of a good crowd of about 20,000 at Sky Stadium.

It was the Hurricanes who were in front 17-8 at halftime and they failed to register any points in the second half.

The Chiefs who finished with 13 players due to two late yellow cards, outscored the Hurricanes 25-0 in the second half.

Thanks for such a battle @Hurricanesrugby and a massive congrats to Dane on 300 first class matches 🤝🏼 pic.twitter.com/mZ13zJbiu5 — Gallagher Chiefs (@ChiefsRugby) April 15, 2023

Other Chiefs tries were scored by Daniel Rona, Cortez Ratima and Damian McKenzie while Devan Flanders and Cam Roigard crossed for Hurricanes.