U18 quarterfinals confirmed, blockbuster rematches on the cards

The 2025 Vodafone Deans Trophy Under-18 national quarterfinals are officially set, and fans can expect fireworks as traditional powerhouses and rising contenders go head-to-head in a series of mouthwatering matchups.

In a highly anticipated rematch of last year’s final, defending champions Queen Victoria School will face Nasinu Secondary School.

QVS entered the knockout stage as the Eastern Zone champions, while Nasinu powered through with a commanding win in the national playoff to secure their quarterfinal berth.

The second quarterfinal sees Western Zone champions Natabua High School take on Marist Brothers High School, who finished as runners-up in the Southern Zone.

Both teams have shown strong form this season, with Natabua aiming to return to the final after falling short in 2023.

Another thrilling rematch is on the cards when Ratu Kadavulevu School faces Cuvu College, the same fixture that saw Cuvu eliminate RKS at the same stage last year.

RKS, the Eastern Zone runner-up, will be eager to avenge that result, while Cuvu, second-placed from the West, will look to repeat their giant-killing feat.

In the final quarterfinal clash, Southern Zone champions Suva Grammar School will battle Lelean Memorial School.

Lelean booked their spot after a hard-fought playoff victory over Bucalevu Secondary School, setting up a classic southern-central showdown.

The Vodafone Deans quarterfinals will be held in King Charles Park in Nadi and Churchill Park in Lautoka next Saturday.

