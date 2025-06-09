Tuwai named ambassador for 2026 Coral Coast 7s

Jerry Tuwai.

Fiji Rugby 7s legend Jerry Tuwai has been announced as the official Tournament Ambassador for the 2026 McDonald’s Coral Coast Fiji 7s.

The two-time Olympic gold medallist and former World Rugby Sevens Player of the Year will not only serve as ambassador but will also make a much-anticipated return to the field, captaining the McDonald’s Mike Friday Select 7s team.

He will also be inducted into the prestigious RugbyTown Walk of Fame during the tournament.

Tournament Founding Chairman Jay Whyte says the decision to appoint Tuwai was an easy one.

“Jerry Tuwai is really the embodiment of excellence in the game of rugby. He represents everything that the Coral Coast Fiji 7s stands for — passion, humility, and world-class talent rooted in Fijian spirit. His story continues to inspire players across Fiji and the rugby world. Having him as our ambassador, and seeing him play again in front of his home fans, will be an unforgettable experience for everyone.”

Tuwai says he was humbled by the recognition and thrilled to be part of the tournament.

“It’s an honour to be named ambassador for such a special tournament, and even more so to be recognised on the Walk of Fame in Sigatoka. The Coral Coast Fiji 7s is special and it’s where players, young and old, come together to celebrate the true spirit of rugby. I can’t wait to be part of it both on and off the field.”

The McDonald’s Coral Coast 7s remains Fiji’s premier rugby sevens festival, attracting top international teams, elite athletes and thousands of fans each year.

The 2026 edition is set to be one of the most memorable yet — with Jerry Tuwai leading from the front both as ambassador and as a player, in what promises to be a celebration of rugby at its finest.

The tournament runs from January 15th to the 17th, 2026 at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

