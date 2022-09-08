Three Fijians in Wallabies Bledisloe Cup squad

Suliasi Vunivalu (from left), Marika Koroibete, and Rob Valetini.

Marika Koroibete, Suliasi Vunivalu and Rob Valetini have been named in the Wallabies 36-man squad for the Bledisloe Cup series.

Australia will face the All Blacks on the 15th and 25th of this month at Marvel Stadium and Eden Park.

Headlining the Wallabies squad is the return of Kurtley Bale and Cadeyrn Neville.

Beale last featured for the Wallabies against Wales in 2021, recovering from a hamstring injury he picked up with French club Racing 92.

Meanwhile, Neville has overcome a knee injury suffered during the second Test defeat to England in July.