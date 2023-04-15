Tela trusts Drua process

Teti Tela with fans after the match [Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua captain Teti Tela believes they’re quite confident as a team, when they get their act together, they can beat any team.

Tela made these comments after his side went down 43-28 to Australia’s top side, the Brumbies in their Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific round eight clash.

The Drua fly half put on a show at number 10, pulling the strings constantly with his pin-point cross-field kick for Iosefo Masi’s try a clear highlight.

Tela says they just took a little bit of time before they decided to really start playing last night in Canberra.

“I back my boys any day of the week to score tries and it’s just the other side of the ball where we need to hold our discipline and keep level heads, Brumbies are a good side, they’re a good outfit, they’ve been around for years, they’re quite clinical, especially if you’re giving them too many penalties.”

Our Drua have won three and lost four of their seven games this season.

They’ll play the Chiefs at 7:05pm next Friday in New Zealand.