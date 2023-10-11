Suva Rugby Gears Up for Skipper Cup Grand Final with High Hopes

Suva Rugby is gearing up for the Skipper Cup grand final tomorrow, placing their confidence in their players to deliver.

Head coach Solomone Nate, brimming with enthusiasm, couldn’t help but sing the praises of one particular standout player whose dazzling performance has left an indelible mark on the team’s journey to this critical juncture.

Isoa Tuwai, the lanky flanker, has been the talk of the town following his pivotal contribution to Suva’s resounding victory last Saturday.

Article continues after advertisement

Nate lauded Tuwai’s exceptional prowess on the field and even hinted at a promising future, with the young talent setting his sights on earning a coveted spot in the Drua team.

“He is one of our HPU that has come on board. I thank the FRU for nurturing him and now he is eyeing for the Drua and I hope come next week, he flourishes again.”

The last time Suva clinched the Skipper Cup was in 2020, and they are determined to recreate that glory on the grandest stage.

Despite being fully aware of the formidable threats that Nadi will pose in tomorrow’s final, the Suva outfit is driven by an insatiable hunger for victory.

The eagerly awaited showdown will see Suva playing host to the defending champions, Nadi, at the HFC Bank Stadium, with the kick-off scheduled for 7 pm.