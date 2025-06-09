Sotutu signing signals bold new era for Newcastle Red Bulls

Hoskins Sotutu. [Source: BBC Sport]

Newcastle Red Bulls have made a powerful statement of intent ahead of next season with the signing of star No.8 Hoskins Sotutu on a three-year deal.

The 27-year-old New Zealand international arrives with a reputation as one of Super Rugby’s most destructive back-rowers and is expected to add instant impact to the Gallagher Premiership.

Capped 14 times by the All Blacks, Sotutu brings experience, size and attacking firepower as the Red Bulls push towards the top end of the domestic and European game.

Sotutu enjoyed a standout spell with the Blues, scoring 31 tries in 80 Super Rugby appearances.

His influence peaked in 2024 when he played a central role in steering the Auckland-based side to the Super Rugby title, earning the competition’s MVP award in the process.

Standing at 1.92 metres and weighing 112 kilograms, Sotutu is renowned for his athleticism, powerful ball-carrying and ability to offload in contact, qualities that have made him one of the most sought-after forwards on the market.

Newcastle Red Bulls sporting general manager Neil McIlroy said the signing underlined the club’s growing ambition.

“This is a huge signing which brings major firepower into the club and sends a message around the league. Hoskins was in demand from other teams, but he has seen what is being planned at Newcastle Red Bulls and wants to be part of it. He’s an X-factor player who will get people off their seats and shows we really mean business.”

Sotutu said the club’s vision played a key role in his decision to move to England.

“I am excited to be committing to Newcastle Red Bulls’ project and competing in the Gallagher Premiership week in, week out. The club made it clear how ambitious they are, and I’m looking forward to getting started. I’ve enjoyed my time at the Blues and want to finish on a high before hitting the ground running in the North East.”

With Sotutu’s arrival confirmed, Newcastle Red Bulls have laid down a clear marker as they build towards a new chapter, anchored by one of world rugby’s premier No.8s.

