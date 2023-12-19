Shadow NZ women’s side for Coral Coral 7s

[ Source : NZ 7s ]

Rugby fans can expect a thrilling contest in the women’s division at the 2024 McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s with the addition of a shadow New Zealand side.

In announcing the Kiwis side’s participation, tournament founder Jay Whyte says the team, known as Matakesi will give a tough challenge to other teams for the Shangri-La Na Iri trophy.

Whyte says while Matakesi will be a very hard team to beat, they can expect an equally strong challenge from the shadow Fijiana 7s side, Mount Masada, which is coached by Saiasi Fuli.

Two other overseas teams, Manly Mermaids of Australia and the Vanuatu national side will be in the mix for a shot at the title.

Local clubs Seahawks and Nadi are also expected to be strong contenders.

Whyte says the winners of the Na Iri title will collect $15,000 in prize money.

Overseas teams confirmed so far in the men’s competition are the All Blacks 7s Development coached by Tomasi Cama, Pacific Nomads from Australia, the Samoan national side and the USA Falcons

The Coral Coast 7s will be held at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka from January 18th to the 20th and will feature 16 men’s, eight women’s and 16 youth teams.