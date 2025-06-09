Senivutu eyes UK World Cup spot

[Photo Credit: Fiji Rugby]

Vodafone Fijiana XV prop Loraini Senivutu says preparations will intensify from now as the team builds towards the Women’s Rugby World Cup, and she’s willing to put everything on the line for a chance to represent Fiji on the biggest stage in women’s rugby.

Senivutu, who is currently in the United States for their Test tour, understands that earning a spot in the squad won’t be easy, with other talented players also eyeing the number 1 and 3 jerseys.

“Preparation has been tough, knowing there’s a lot of competition within the team I know our build up to the world cup has been a tough road but I’m hoping to make the final cut to the squad that’s going for the World Cup.”

Senivutu says she’s excited to be in the United States for the tour and she sees it as a chance to learn from one of the best teams in women’s rugby and sharpen her skills.

The team will meet Samoa in their next Test on the 9th of next month in Lautoka before a final squad is selected.

Meanwhile, Fiji is in pool B alongside Canada, Scotland and Wales for the World Cup.

They will meet Canada first on the 24th of August at York Community Stadium in York.

