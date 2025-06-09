Rugby fever grips Sigatoka for Vanua Cup final

Source: Fiji Rugby

All eyes will be on Lawaqa Park, Sigatoka, this Saturday as it hosts finals for the Vodafone Vanua Cup and the Royal Tea Ranadi Trophy.

The action kicks off bright and early at 9am with the Subrails Marama Cup match between the Kadavu Women and Naitasiri Women, followed by the Ranadi Cup final at 11am, where Ba Women will take on Macuata Women.

The excitement continues at 1pm with the Vanua Cup U20 final between Taveuni U20 and Serua U20, all leading up to the highly anticipated main final at 3pm.

In this climax of the day, rugby giants Navosa will battle it out against historic first-time finalists Kadavu for the Vanua Trophy.

Expect the atmosphere to be electric; following the passionate displays in the semi-finals, this final showdown is guaranteed to draw a massive crowd, promising high-impact action and deafening cheers as both provinces vie for bragging rights and the ultimate silverware.

Ranadi Trophy and Vanua Cup finals will be live on FBC 2.

