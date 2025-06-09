Loaded pistol magazine discovered near Nasinu Police Station

[Photo: FILE]

A pistol magazine loaded with 11 live 9mm rounds has been discovered near the Nasinu Police Station in the Makoi area, triggering a joint investigation by the Republic of Fiji Military Forces and Police.

The RFMF says the magazine and ammunition were found at around 5am yesterday near a bus stop close to the station.

According to the military, the items were discovered by a member of the public, who immediately alerted RFMF personnel based in Nasinu.

Initial assessments carried out by the RFMF have confirmed that the recovered magazine and ammunition are not part of the official military inventory.

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The items have now been secured and are currently in RFMF custody while investigations continue into where they came from and how they ended up in the area.

The discovery has raised serious security concerns, particularly because the ammunition was found near a police station in a busy public area.

The RFMF is urging members of the public not to touch suspicious items, including weapons, ammunition or military-related equipment, and to report them immediately to the nearest police station or RFMF camp.

Police and military investigators are now working together to determine whether the ammunition may be linked to any criminal activity.

Authorities are also appealing to the public for information that could assist with the investigation.