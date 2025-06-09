Pre-season callup for select Silktails players

Source: Silktails Facebook

Five Kaiviti Silktails players are heading to Sydney for pre-season with the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, marking a proud moment for the club, their families and Fiji Rugby League.

Akuila Qoro, the powerful back-rower from Naiviti in Yasawa and a member of the 2025 Fiji Bati squad, has signed a two-year contract with the Bulldogs for the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

Joining him are Mika Senibua, who was named Best Back and Meli Wara, the Silktails Player of the Year.

Both will link up with the Bulldogs’ NSW Cup squad.

The next generation is also making waves, with Jerry Ramasima, a former RKS student and son of former Fiji 7s rep Suli Ramasima and Samu Radovo from Kikau Academy and Nasinu Secondary, earning contracts with the Bulldogs Under-19 SG Ball team.

This milestone highlights the growing partnership between the Silktails and the Bulldogs and reinforces the club’s commitment to building genuine NRL pathways for Fijian players.

