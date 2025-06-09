Possible Drua stint for Vakatawa

Former French international Virimi Vakatawa has hinted at a potential return to Fiji, suggesting he could be wearing the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua jersey next season.

The Naluwai, Naitasiri native, who once wowed the world on the French rugby stage, says he’s taking things one step at a time, focusing now on off-season training with the Drua before deciding on his next move.

Vakatawa says he isn’t rushing the moment, taking it one step at a time and leaving fans guessing when asked about donning the white jumper.

“I cannot say I’m willing because I just started training here and I know the competition here is tough and there is a good talent pool already…but time will tell. I will do my best at training but If I’m considered then I stand ready to represent the country but for now my focus is on my off-season training with the Drua and if I ever get the call up to be part of the Flying Fijians then that’s another level up.”

His next move may already be in the works, but as Vakatawa knows too well, time and progress will decide how the story unfolds.

“I’m here for pre-season, I’ll go back and if all goes according to plan then I’ll be back next year.”

Last week, he teamed up with Drua flanker Motikiai Murray to help Naitasiri lift the INKK Farebrother trophy at Naluwai.

Murray, fresh from his Fiji debut in the Pacific Nations Cup, admits switching from international to provincial rugby was no easy task.

Naitasiri continues to lead the Skipper Cup points table after round 8 with 34 points.

Today they meet Ba in the final round of competition before the knockout stages.

