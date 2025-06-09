One step at a time for Dudley High

Dudley High School’s under-14 rugby team is keeping their feet firmly on the ground heading into this weekend’s Southern Zone final against Suva Grammar after upsetting Marist last weekend, a win that not only secured their place in the Southern Zone final but also confirmed their qualification to the national quarterfinals for the first time in nearly a decade.

Dudley last reached the nationals in 2015 in the U15 grade, making this weekend’s showdown against Suva Grammar even more meaningful for the school and its supporters.

U14 head coach Sepesa Koroi credited the team’s preparation and mental approach for the upset win.

“Yes, I was a bit surprised, but then I knew that we had been training very well every afternoon after school. We set a goal with the boys that we need to take each game as a final. And they put on a gutsy performance against the boys of Flagstaff.”

With momentum on their side, Koroi says the team is focused solely on this Saturday’s final and is not looking too far ahead.

“At the moment, we are just thinking of taking on the game against Suva Grammar this Saturday. Like I said, we will just take each game at a time.”

He also praised the wider Dudley school community, especially parents and staff for their unwavering support.

The Southern Zone finals will be played this Saturday at Buckhurst Park and Bidesi grounds in Laucala.

