No experiments says Byrne

Mick Byrne [File Photo]

All the players in the Fiji Water Flying Fijians squad for the Pacific Nations Cup have played well and deserve their spots, according to national coach, Mick Byrne.

Byrne has also dismissed any notion of experimentation.

He believes it’s an exciting time for the team as they build new combinations and introduce fresh talent at PNC.

Fiji played two Tests in the July window, but the squad is excited for the upcoming matches.

Byrne also emphasized the importance of developing squad depth ahead of the Rugby World Cup, giving emerging players a chance to prove themselves.

The former Fijian Drua coach also says they’re giving some players an opportunity to come into the program—young players who can show what they’ve got.

The Flying Fijians are in pool A alongside Tonga and Samoa.

Pool B consists of Japan, the USA, and Canada.

Fiji hosts Tonga at the HFC Bank Stadium next Saturday at 3pm and tickets are on sale now at Fiji Rugby House.

