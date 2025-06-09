Navy retains Mosese Taga shield

[Source: Suva Rugby Union/ Facebook]

Navy successfully defended the Mosese Taga Shield with a 36-20 win over Lami Cavaliers, continuing their strong run in the Escott Shield competition.

Despite returning to the field after a three-week break, the Navy side showed composure and resilience against a fast-paced opponent known for its sevens-style open play.

Navy manager Kaminieli Naiqisa said it was a tough match, but they managed to overcome a tough Lami outfit.

Article continues after advertisement

“It was a very tough match… this game tested our fitness as a team, and also credit to the boys for their hard work.”

Naiqisa acknowledged that matching Lami’s tempo had its challenges and stressed the need for more tactical control heading into the knockout stages.

He added that the team will focus on smart, structured rugby, allowing key decision-makers like the halfbacks to dictate play.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.