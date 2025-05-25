Natave to join English club

Livai Natave. [Photo Credit: Worcester Warriors]

Fijian Drua prop Livai Natave will be featuring for English club Worcester Warriors in the new season.

The club has announced they’ve signed the former Flying Fijians prop.

Natave has been with the Drua since they started four years ago.

The club’s new coach Matt Everard said that Natave is a special talent on the ball with explosive off-loading ability and carrying.

Worcester Warriors return to professional rugby union two and a half years after the club went into administration.

They’ll be part of a new expanded 14-team Championship next season, after passing a Rugby Football Union-led tender process to enter the division.

The RFU’s Tier 2 Board agreed that the former Premiership club can compete in the 2025-26 season, subject to paying back its creditors.

Warriors were suspended from all competitions in September 2022 over unpaid tax of about $FJD18m.

Players and staff had their contracts terminated and the organization’s men’s team has not competed since.

In the space of a year fellow Premiership clubs Wasps and London Irish also went out of business, before Championship title-holders Jersey Reds also ceased.

