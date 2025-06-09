Nasova to join Ba camp later in the season

Joji Nasova. [File Photo]

Ba Rugby Union is set for a major mid-season boost, with former Fiji 7s rep and new Drua signing Joji Nasova expected to join their Skipper Cup campaign.

Although the explosive backline talent won’t feature in this weekend’s opening clash against Suva, Ba Rugby Union secretary Pastor Gabby Kautoga confirmed Nasova is already in contact with the coaching staff and could link up with the team soon.

“He’s already called our coach. Not in the Skipper Cup first game, but hopefully we’ll have him in the camp to join the Ba team in the Skipper Cup season.”

For a team made up largely of club-level players and farmers, Nasova’s arrival is more than just a tactical boost; it’s a symbol of what’s possible.

“It’s something big for the boys. They know that while playing, they can achieve more. Most of our boys are farmers. That’s their only income. Seeing how determined they are to save up just to buy a jersey to play, it’s something really special.”

Ba takes on Suva at a sold-out 4R Govind Park this Saturday in the opening round of the 2025 Skipper Cup.

