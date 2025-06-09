Naitasiri outmuscles Malolo, retains Farebrother title

Naitasiri began their Skipper Cup campaign in style with a 39-16 win over Malolo this afternoon, successfully defending the prestigious INKK Farebrother Sullivan Trophy at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

The Highlanders set the tone early, drawing first blood with a penalty in the fourth minute before applying consistent pressure through the first half.

Their experience showed, especially in the breakdown and territory control, as they headed into halftime with a 17-6 lead.

Both teams struggled with discipline, with yellow cards dished out to players on both sides.

At one stage, Malolo was reduced to 13 men, but they showed heart by pushing through to score a late try despite the numerical disadvantage.

The second half saw Malolo lift their intensity with a few promising attacking phases, but Naitasiri held firm.

Their forward pack laid a strong platform, while the backs capitalised on overlaps and defensive gaps to extend their lead and eventually seal the match.

Meanwhile, in other round one Skipper Cup results, Suva recorded a 35-13 win over Ba, Nadi edged Lautoka 17-15, Nadroga overcame Macuata 39-18 and Tailevu narrowly defeated Vatukoula 12-9.

