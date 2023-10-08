Messy start for Nadi: Politini

In the Skipper cup semi-final, Rooster Nadi Rugby team had a messy start against Naitasiri.

Despite their narrow 23-21 triumph, head coach Cowan Politini admits that his players made too many errors in the first-half. These errors were ones that both players and management would have wished to avoid. However, the Nadi players managed to change their approach after half-time.

“The word in the change room was too find ourselves and find the team form last week and I think they found it in the second half.”

Politini states that he motivated the team to replicate their performance against Nadroga in the Farebrother challenge during the halftime break.

He further adds the side showed a stronger performance in the game last week compared to the semi-final yesterday.

Nadi will be facing Suva in the Skipper Cup final on Saturday.