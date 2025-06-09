Los Pumas stun Lions in Dublin

[Source: rugby.com.au]

Argentina defeated the British & Irish Lions 28-24 in a hard-fought 1888 Cup clash in Dublin, spoiling the Lions’ first-ever match on Irish soil.

Los Pumas opened strong, with Ignacio Mendy and Tomás Albornoz scoring early. The Lions responded with tries from Bundee Aki and Tadhg Beirne, plus a penalty try, briefly taking the lead.

But Santiago Cordero finished a brilliant coast-to-coast try in the second half that shifted momentum back to Argentina.

Despite standout efforts from Tommy Freeman and Marcus Smith, the Lions were undone by errors and penalties in front of a sold-out crowd at Aviva Stadium.

