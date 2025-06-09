Lions edge First Nations Pasifika in thrilling contest

British & Irish Lions centre Jamie Osborne and First Nations & Pasifika XV captain Kurtley Beale compete for possession in Melbourne. [Source: Planet Rugby]

The British & Irish Lions were made to work hard for a 24-19 victory over First Nations Pasifika in a thrilling match in Melbourne.

The Lions started strongly, building a 14-0 lead after early dominance following a yellow card to Triston Reilly for a high shot on Darcy Graham.

Fly-half Fin Smith was instrumental, setting up two tries with a kick for Jamie Osborne and a long pass for Graham.

Reilly made amends shortly after returning from the bin, intercepting a loose pass to score and spark a comeback.

Seru Uru crossed soon after, with the Lions reduced to 14 when James Ryan was penalised for a cynical infringement.

The hosts’ forwards began to assert themselves and the sides went into halftime locked at 14-14.

Jamie Osborne continued his dream debut after the break, scoring his second try to restore the Lions’ lead.

Josh van der Flier was denied a try by the TMO, but the Lions kept pressing and Duhan van der Merwe added another to stretch the margin to 24-14.

First Nations Pasifika refused to give in, and Rob Leota’s late try gave the home crowd hope.

With momentum on their side, the hosts surged forward in the final minutes but were denied by a crucial turnover from Henry Pollock and a late handling error.

The Lions held on to remain unbeaten in Australia, while First Nations Pasifika earned plenty of admirers for their physical, spirited performance.

