Let us worry about FRU and not you: PM

The Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has reminded the Fiji Water Flying Fijians not to let the current situation at Rugby House distract them.

Quoting Winston Churchill, Rabuka reminds the team not to let a crisis go to waste but use it to their advantage.

The Prime Minister says the situation at the Fiji Rugby Union should be the least of their worries.

Article continues after advertisement

“I must apologize that the administration side of the union is not functioning very well at the moment, we are in caretaker mode. But, that should not affect you, put that behind, it’s not your fault, not your problem, we will sort it out. You go ahead and play your hearts out.”

Rabuka adds he’ll watch a Flying Fijians match at the World Cup after accepting an invitation from the French government.

He’s visit was not part of the plan but he says it wouldn’t be right for him to return to Viti Levu without stopping by.

Senior player Levani Botia thanked the PM for visiting them and also the government’s support.



Levani Botia [left] with the Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and other Flying Fijian players

The PM was in Taveuni to attend the funeral of former government Minister and Turaga Na Tui Wei, Ratu Talemo Ratakele of Naselesele village.